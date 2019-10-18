Stills (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Stills was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but the Texans still had some reservations about his availability in Indianapolis as of Friday. Per Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site, coach Bill O'Brien merely said that Stills was "trending in the right direction," even though the wideout ultimately avoided a designation. While Stills should be active Sunday, there's a decent possibility he's eased back from a two-game absence in a more limited role than he held in the first four weeks of the season. If that's the case, Keke Coutee would likely handle the No. 3 receiver role for at least one more game.