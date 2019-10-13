Stills (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Stills was being treated as a game-time decision heading into Sunday, but prior reports suggested the Texans didn't have much optimism he would be ready to play. With Stills' absence now confirmed, Keke Coutee will have a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories