Texans' Kenny Stills: Not available Sunday
Stills (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Stills was being treated as a game-time decision heading into Sunday, but prior reports suggested the Texans didn't have much optimism he would be ready to play. With Stills' absence now confirmed, Keke Coutee will have a regular spot in three-receiver sets alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.
