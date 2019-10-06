Stills (hamstring/ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stills' two injuries prevented him from putting in a full practice this week, which likely explains why the Texans are leaning toward withholding him from Sunday's contest. An official word on his status will come 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff, when the Texans will release their inactive list.