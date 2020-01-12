Stills (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs but is expected to play, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Houston is expected to be back to full strength at receiver for the first time since Week 16, as Will Fuller (groin) is on track to join Stills in the lineup after a two-week absence. Stills caught four of five targets for 46 yards while playing all but one offensive snap in last week's wild-card win over the Bills, but his snap share has fallen below 70 percent in each of the nine games this season Fuller has played without exiting early due to injury.