Stills (back) remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but he's expected to play in the Week 11 contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even though Stills is on track to suit up, he's been a hit-or-miss fantasy option this season with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb are all firmly ahead of him in the pecking order for snaps and targets among the Texans' wide receivers.