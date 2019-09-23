Texans' Kenny Stills: Paces team in receiving yards
Stills hauled in four of his six targets for 89 yards in Week 3 against the Chargers.
Stills made the most of his four receptions, totaling 89 yards to pace the team. His role in the offense increased, as he matched his combined target total from Weeks 1 and 2. Also of note is that Stills appears to be taking over at least some of Will Fuller's role as the primary deep threat, hauling in a catch of over 30 yards in all three of the team's contests this season. He'll look to continue to grow his role in the offense in Week 4 as the Texans draw a matchup against the Cowboys.
-
