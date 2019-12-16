Stills brought in all three of his targets for 35 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 24-21 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Stills bumped back down to the No. 3 receiver role with Will Fuller back from his hamstring injury, but he actually fared better than he had in several games as a starter this season. Stills notched scoring grabs of 12 and 16 yards in the first quarter, his third and fourth touchdowns of the campaign. Stills' target volume still remains very difficult to trust from week to week, especially as a third wideout, so despite Sunday's success and a favorable Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers, he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy title game rosters in next Saturday's interconference battle.