Stills (leg) does not appear on the Texans' Week 1 injury report.

Now past a minor right leg injury, the former Miami Dolphin is now a member of a Houston wideout corps that already includes DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Keke Coutee. With Fuller coming off an ACL injury and Coutee currently battling an ankle issue, Stills brings valuable depth and versatility to the mix. With that in mind, if Coutee ends up missing Monday's game against the Saints, Stills would figure to see a solid share of snaps in his first outing in a Texans uniform.

