Stills (illness) has been placed on the Texans' non-football injury list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It remains to be seen how long Stills' unspecified illness keeps him sidelined, but once he's available, he'll compete for wide receiver snaps with Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. For now, there doesn't seem to be a clear path to steady targets for Stills, but that's a conclusion based on the aforementioned trio all being healthy enough to play.