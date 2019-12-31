Play

Stills (knee) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Still was limited all last week and did not play, but at least part of the reason for that was the Texans resting their key players. As long as Stills makes it throughout the week without suffering a setback it seems likely he will play in Saturday's playoff matchup with the Bills.

