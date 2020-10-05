Stills caught two of four targets for 39 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 loss to Minnesota.

Stills corralled a 24-yard Deshaun Watson TD pass on Houston's penultimate drive of the fourth quarter, but the wideout's efforts were not enough to keep Houston from 0-4, as the Texans proved unable to muster another score. The 28-year-old receiver has attracted four targets in each of his past two games, after garnering just five combined targets Weeks 1 and 2. He'll next face a Jaguars defense that ranks bottom five in the NFL with a 71 percent catch rate permitted to opposing wideouts.