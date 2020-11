Stills (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Stills has played in every game this year, but he has yet to see more than four targets and 28 snaps in a single contest, and his workloads have been especially light in recent weeks. Keke Coutee or Isaiah Coulter will fill in as the Texans' fourth wide receiver if Stills doesn't end up playing this weekend.