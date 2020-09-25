Stills was limited in Friday's practice due to an illness and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Stills wasn't listed on the injury report until Friday, an indication that his illness is a new development. It's at least encouraging that the 28-year-old was able to practice on a limited basis, but a final decision on his status may not come until around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Aaron Reiss of The Athletic confirms that Stills' illness is not related to COVID-19.