Stills (hamstring/ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Stills was also limited in Wednesday's session, so his activity Thursday doesn't move the needle much with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. While Stills sat out the Week 5 shootout with the Falcons, Keke Coutee acted as the Texans' No. 3 receiver, playing 44 percent of the snaps and logging three catches for 72 yards. Jordan Akins (66 percent snap share) also saw an elevated role alongside Darren Fells as the Texans incorporated more two-tight end sets.

