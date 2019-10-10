Texans' Kenny Stills: Remains limited at practice
Stills (hamstring/ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Stills was also limited in Wednesday's session, so his activity Thursday doesn't move the needle much with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. While Stills sat out the Week 5 shootout with the Falcons, Keke Coutee acted as the Texans' No. 3 receiver, playing 44 percent of the snaps and logging three catches for 72 yards. Jordan Akins (66 percent snap share) also saw an elevated role alongside Darren Fells as the Texans incorporated more two-tight end sets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...