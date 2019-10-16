Stills (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Stills sat out this past Sunday's win over the Chiefs after logging limited practices all week, so the wideout's return to a full session presumably puts him on track to be available for this weekend's game against the Colts. If Still is back in the lineup in Week 7, he figures to split work with Keke Coutee behind the team's top two wideouts, DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) and Will Fuller (calf/oblique).

