Stills (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Lions.

Stills will not travel with the team to Detroit due to a hamstring injury sustained during this past Sunday's win over the Patriots. With Randall Cobb (toe) also ruled out to play Thanksgiving Day, Keke Coutee stands to see a sharp bump in playing time as the No. 3 receiver behind Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks. Stills received encouraging results from his MRI on Sunday, so it appears as though he has a fair shot at retaking the field Week 13 versus the Colts.