Stills caught all three of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 30-28 loss to the Saints.

Stills actually netted zero yards from his first two catches, but in grabbing a 37-yard touchdown with under a minute remaining, it almost certainly looked like he delivered the knockout punch to his former team. Although the Saints would subsequently rally to score a field goal as time expired, Stills can at least be proud of the impact he made late, especially in his debut for the Texans. After being acquired via trade only last weekend, Stills will hope another week in the team's offense will enable him to earn a larger role in Week 2 against the Jaguars.