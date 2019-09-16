Stills caught two of three targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.

This was the first game in which both Stills and Keke Coutee were active, and there was fairly even split in snaps. Stills played 25 snaps while Coutee was on the field for 29 and had four targets. Stills is more of the home-run threat and Coutee operates closer to the line of scrimmage.