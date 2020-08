Coach Bill O'Brien said it shouldn't be "too much longer" before Stills (illness) is available to practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The Texans placed Stills on the non-football illness list, which is separate from the recently created reserve/COVID-19 list. Whatever the issue might be, it sounds like the wide receiver is expected to rejoin his teammates soon, competing for snaps in a position group that also includes Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb.