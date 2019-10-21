Texans' Kenny Stills: Slated to fill in for Fuller
With Will Fuller (hamstring) expected to miss multiple games, Stills is in line to see an expanded workload in the coming weeks, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Following Fuller's exit from Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts after just three snaps, Stills logged 61 of a possible 65 snaps on offense opposite DeAndre Hopkins, en route to hauling in four of his five targets for 105 yards. Looking ahead to Week 8 and beyond, Hopkins and Stills are in line to start out wide for the Texans, while Keke Coutee handles slot duties. It's a context that figures to yield fantasy-worthy production from Stills in Houston's Deshaun Watson-helmed offense.
