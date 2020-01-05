Texans' Kenny Stills: Solid effort in OT win
Stills caught four of five targets for 46 yards in Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills.
With Will Fuller V (groin) sidelined once again, Stills worked as the Texans' No. 2 WR, and after the team was held scoreless in the first half he was able to connect with Deshaun Watson on some key grabs in the fourth quarter as Houston made its comeback. Fuller could be back in the lineup next Sunday against the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, but even if Stills retains his more prominent role on the depth chart, he'd likely take a back seat to DeAndre Hopkins and the running game.
