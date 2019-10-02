Texans' Kenny Stills: Spotted at practice
Stills (hamstring) was present for practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It remains to be seen how the Texans classify his participation level, but the fact that Stills was on the field Wednesday offers hope that he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Falcons.
