Stills (knee) will operate as the No. 2 receiver after Will Fuller (groin) was officially ruled out ahead of Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

This could be a critical contest for Stills with usual stalwart DeAndre Hopkins expected to face a significant adversary in first-team All Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White. Stills has at least three catches in all but one of the last four contests, but he's topped 100 yards just once all season and has rarely been force fed the ball ala Hopkins. That could change Saturday, although DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee could also factor in if the Texans were forced to pass early in an effort to catch up from a possible slow start.