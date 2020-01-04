Texans' Kenny Stills: Stepping up as No. 2 WR
Stills (knee) will operate as the No. 2 receiver after Will Fuller (groin) was officially ruled out ahead of Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bills, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
This could be a critical contest for Stills with usual stalwart DeAndre Hopkins expected to face a significant adversary in first-team All Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White. Stills has at least three catches in all but one of the last four contests, but he's topped 100 yards just once all season and has rarely been force fed the ball ala Hopkins. That could change Saturday, although DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee could also factor in if the Texans were forced to pass early in an effort to catch up from a possible slow start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.