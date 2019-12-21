Texans' Kenny Stills: Targeted nine times in win
Stills caught five of nine passes for 57 yards during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.
The Texans wasted no time getting Stills the ball to start the second half, quickly getting him gains of 12, 21 and nine yards on the way to a key field-goal drive. Saturday marked a season high in both catches and targets for Stills and his 57 yards were his fourth most of the season. He'll have a chance to wrap up the regular season on a hot streak in a rematch against the Titans, a tough defense against whom Stills snagged two touchdowns in Week 15. Depending on Will Fuller's (groin) availability, Stills could an even larger role in the rematch.
More News
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Pair of touchdowns in win•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Larger workload, two targets•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: In line for larger workload•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Hits paydirt on SNF•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Marginalized in Fuller's return•
-
Texans' Kenny Stills: Makes four grabs in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...