Stills caught five of nine passes for 57 yards during Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

The Texans wasted no time getting Stills the ball to start the second half, quickly getting him gains of 12, 21 and nine yards on the way to a key field-goal drive. Saturday marked a season high in both catches and targets for Stills and his 57 yards were his fourth most of the season. He'll have a chance to wrap up the regular season on a hot streak in a rematch against the Titans, a tough defense against whom Stills snagged two touchdowns in Week 15. Depending on Will Fuller's (groin) availability, Stills could an even larger role in the rematch.