Stills caught four of five targets for 105 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts.

Stills was one of two Houston receivers to top 100 yards, finishing one yard short of DeAndre Hopkins' total on seven fewer targets. This was Stills' best performance in a Texans uniform, but he remains a boom-or-bust option with big-play ability but not much target volume. He'll look to build on this effort when the Raiders come to town in Week 8.