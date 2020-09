Stills caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to Baltimore.

Stills made his first grabs of the season after being shut out on two targets in Week 1. His playing time increased from 22 to 28 snaps, the result of a Will Fuller hamstring injury in the first half. Fuller returned to the game and is expected to be ready to go for Week 3 in Pittsburgh. With five targets through two games, Stills is on pace for the fewest of his career.