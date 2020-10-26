Stills caught two of four targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Packers.

Stills was held under 50 yards for the seventh time in seven games and has scored just once this season. He played 22 snaps, 32 percent of the offensive snaps, which is right at his season average. As long as others stay healthy, there's little hope for Stills to make a fantasy impact from week to week. With Houston's 1-6 record, it makes sense for the Texans to move Stills by the Nov. 3 trade deadline. That could change his fantasy relevance.