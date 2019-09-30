Texans' Kenny Stills: Undergoing further evaluation
Stills (hamstring) is meeting with doctors Monday to assess the severity of his injury, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Stills was forced out of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers due to a non-contact hamstring injury. He caught both his targets for 24 yards before leaving the field. Some light should be shed on the 27-year-old's recovery timetable as the week continues, according to Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site. Keke Coutee would be in line for increased opportunities on offense if Stills were forced to miss any time.
