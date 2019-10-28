Stills caught three of five targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

Stills seemed poised for a productive outing in the absence of Will Fuller (hamstring), but he instead did little of note. He tied for third on the team in targets, with his long gain of 13 yards representing his only significant contribution of the game. Stills is seemingly still reliant on big plays for fantasy production despite an elevated role in the passing game, and this should remain the case next Sunday against the Jaguars in London.