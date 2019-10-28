Texans' Kenny Stills: Underwhelms in win over Raiders
Stills caught three of five targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.
Stills seemed poised for a productive outing in the absence of Will Fuller (hamstring), but he instead did little of note. He tied for third on the team in targets, with his long gain of 13 yards representing his only significant contribution of the game. Stills is seemingly still reliant on big plays for fantasy production despite an elevated role in the passing game, and this should remain the case next Sunday against the Jaguars in London.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...