Coach Bill O'Brien noted Wednesday that the status of Stills (hamstring/ankle) remains fluid as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The wideout, who missed Week 5's win over the Falcons, will be evaluated as the week progresses, but if he's unable to play this weekend, Keke Coutee would once again be in store for added opportunities in the Texans passing offense.