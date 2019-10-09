Coach Bill O'Brien noted Wednesday that the status of Stills (hamstring/ankle) remains fluid as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Stills was unable to play in the Week 5 win over the Falcons and will have his activity in practice monitored carefully Wednesday through Friday before the Texans make a ruling on his status for Sunday. If Stills is unable to play this weekend, Keke Coutee would once again be in store for added opportunities in the Texans passing offense.