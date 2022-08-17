Green (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday after missing two weeks of practice with a concussion, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The concussion news is new, as the Texans kept the reason for Green's absence vague. He was in full pads Wednesday and ready to compete for a starting spot at guard on an offensive line that desperately needs improvement on the interior. He initially worked with the reserves, but then moved next to starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil during team drills.