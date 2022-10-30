site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kenyon Green: Good to go Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Green (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Green departed last Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders with an apparent shoulder issue, but it looks like he'll reclaim his usual starting spot at left guard in the Week 8 clash against Tennessee.
