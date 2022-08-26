Green entered Thursday's preseason game against San Francisco with the second-team offense, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Green had a few moments where he looked like he's ready to elevate to the first team. He pancaked 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles on his first run-blocking play in the second quarter. Later in the third quarter, he bulldozed a hole for Marlon Mack's 24-yard run into San Francisco territory, setting up a touchdown strike. In all, the Texans' offense rushed for 100 yards on 23 carries during the six drives Green was on the field. Houston envisions Green, the 15th overall pick in 2022 draft, playing on the interior of the starting offensive line.