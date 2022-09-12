Green did not start Week 1 against the Colts but did sub in at left guard, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green missed time during the preseason with a concussion, and Texans head coach Lovie Smith apparently thought he wasn't ready for a starting assignment yet. Justin McCray started and played 32 snaps while Green was on the field for 38. Green did not have a meaningful impact on the running game, which looked much like it did last season, averaging just 2.92 yards per carry while totaling 73 yards. Green and left Laremy Tunsil also were victimized by an edge rush that led to a key sack-fumble.