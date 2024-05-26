Green (shoulder) is a full participant at the Texans' organized team activities, Coty Davis of SI.com reports.

Green's 2023 season came to a premature end after a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve during training camp. Prior to that, he started 14 of 15 games as a rookie. All-in-all, he allowed 47 pressures, 31 hurries, 12 quarterback hits and five sacks at left guard. The Texas A&M product is expected to compete for the chance to reclaim his role as one of Houston's starting five offensive linemen.