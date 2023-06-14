Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Green's (knee) status for training camp remains to be determined following the offensive lineman's offseason knee surgery, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Green underwent an arthroscopic procedure following the 2022 campaign, and he was expected to make a full recovery and participate in all of the team's offseason programs. However, it appears the 2022 first-round pick is still in the rehab process during mandatory minicamp and could remain sidelined to start training camp. If healthy, Green is expected to be the Texans' starting left guard in 2023.