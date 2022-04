The Texans selected Green in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 15th overall.

The Texas native and Texas A&M Aggie is staying in his home state as he links up with Houston to become the first guard off the board in this year's class. Green was a two-time consensus All-American at Texas A&M and projects to be an anchor at one of the guard spots, but he has some experience at tackle that could make him a versatile piece for the Texans.