Green (undisclosed) has missed the last five practices, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith did not elaborate on the injury but did say Green would miss a "period of time." The offensive lineman, selected 15th overall in the 2022 draft, dealt with a knee injury during OTAs and was limited throughout but opened training camp as a full participant. He was projected to shore up the interior of the offensive line. Houston lists Justin McCray ahead of Green on the unofficial depth chart for Saturday's preseason opener against New Orleans.