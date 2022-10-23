site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kenyon Green: Sustains shoulder injury
RotoWire Staff
Oct 23, 2022
Green didn't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a shoulder injury.
Green sustained his shoulder injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's matchup and was unavailable down the stretch. If he's unavailable next week against the Titans, Justin McCray will likely draw a start.
