Houston head coach Lovie Smith said Green sustained an undisclosed injury that will force him to miss practice "for a period of time," Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle report.

Smith said the injury is not season-ending and Green should return "shortly," which suggests the offensive lineman will be back in time for preseason action. The injury occurred during Wednesday's practice session, and Green left under his own power but was not available Friday after a day off Thursday. The 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft is pegged to start at left guard.