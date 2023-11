The Texans signed Hyder to the 53-man roster Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

Hyder was promoted from the practice squad and takes the roster spot of defensive end Dylan Horton, who was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Thursday. The 32-year-old Hyder has prior familiarity with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who served as the lineman's defensive coordinator in San Francisco.