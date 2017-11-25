Texans' Kevin Johnson: Avoids injury designation
Johnson (concussion) will not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Ravens.
Johnson sustained the concussion in last week's win over the Cardinals, but his full practice Saturday and lack of a designation indicates he is clear of the concussion protocol. The Texans' secondary is currently at full health, with Johnson slated to retain a significant role.
