Johnson injured his knee and won't return to Monday's game against the Steelers.

Johnson's situation isn't considered to be serious, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, as it's believed he's only dealing with a bruise. Regardless, this latest issue only adds to Johnson's brutal third season. He's already missed three games earlier with a different knee issue, has been knocked out of another with a concussion, and currently grades out as Pro Football Focus' second-last cornerback (out of 121 qualified players) across the 10 games he's been healthy for.