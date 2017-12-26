Texans' Kevin Johnson: Bruises knee
Johnson injured his knee and won't return to Monday's game against the Steelers.
Johnson's situation isn't considered to be serious, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, as it's believed he's only dealing with a bruise. Regardless, this latest issue only adds to Johnson's brutal third season. He's already missed three games earlier with a different knee issue, has been knocked out of another with a concussion, and currently grades out as Pro Football Focus' second-last cornerback (out of 121 qualified players) across the 10 games he's been healthy for.
More News
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...