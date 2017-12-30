Johnson (knee) won't carry an injury designation in Sunday's game against the Colts.

Johnson suffered a bruised knee in Monday's loss to the Steelers and was a limited participant in practice this week. The 25-year-old's 2017 season has been marred by injuries and sub-par performance, and is currently graded as the NFL's second-worst cornerback through Week 16, per Pro Football Focus.

