Johnson had five tackles and one pass defensed in his return to the lineup in Week 8 after missing four games due to a knee injury.

The Seahawks picked on Johnson some, knowing he would be rusty, but the third-year cornerback held up well. Johnson played 65 percent of the defensive snaps and will increase his workload in the coming weeks. His return will help the Texans survive another loss in the front seven. Defensive end Christian Covington joins J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps.