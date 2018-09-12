Texans coach Bill O'Brien described Johnson (concussion) as a "maybe" in regards to whether or not he could return from injured reserve this season, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Whether or not he returns at some point could depend on who else lands on the list in the coming weeks. If he's one of the few on the list that could return and has cleared the protocol, Johnson could eventually rejoin the Texans' secondary.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...