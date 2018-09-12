Texans coach Bill O'Brien described Johnson (concussion) as a "maybe" in regards to whether or not he could return from injured reserve this season, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Whether or not he returns at some point could depend on who else lands on the list in the coming weeks. If he's one of the few on the list that could return and has cleared the protocol, Johnson could eventually rejoin the Texans' secondary.