Johnson (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Expect more of the same in the near future after Johnson was ruled out 4-to-6 weeks with a Grade 2 sprained knee following the Texans victory over the Bengals last Thursday. Houston's depth at cornerback could be tested even more if Jonathan Joseph (shoulder) is forced to miss any time, as well.

