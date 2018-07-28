Texans' Kevin Johnson: Enjoying good health
Johnson enters training camp for the first time in three seasons without having undergone offseason surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson was healthy coming out of the college when he participated in his first training camp, but has since dealt with a slew of injuries and surgeries, some of which impacted his preparation for training camp. "He's had a good offseason and he's come back in great shape," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "You know, it takes a while. You come in as a rookie and experience some injuries, it takes a while to develop your game at this level. He's come in and had a really good offseason, so it's good to see." Johnson will continue to serve as the third cornerback despite the addition of free-agent cornerback Aaron Colvin to well-established core of defensive backs. The Texans moved incumbent starter Kareem Jackson to safety, so Johnson, Colvin and Jonathan Joseph will make up the top three corners.
