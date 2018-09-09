Texans' Kevin Johnson: Exits game with concussion
Johnson suffered a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Patriots.
Johnson had sustained a concussion earlier this preseason and in the 2017 season. He should be considered questionable for Week 2's matchup against the Titans, and it would not be surprising if Houston takes a cautious approach to Johnson's recovery.
